Sensex, Nifty gain 1% led by tech, auto stocks

Updated - August 09, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 08:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE’s Nifty index rebounded on Friday, rising more than 1% on buying in technology and auto stocks.

The Sensex gained 819.69 points, or 1.04%, to close at 79,705.91 points, while the Nifty-50 too rose 1.04% to 24,367.50.

TechMahindra led gains on the Sensex rising 2.74%, with Tata Motors (2.5%), M&M (2.45%), JSW Steel (2.1%) and HCL Tech (2.1%) among the other key gainers.

“The markets started strong, gaining over a percent, buoyed by positive global cues,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd. “Most sectors contributed to the rally, with banking, auto, and IT leading the gains. Broader indices also performed well, adding about half a percent.”

“Global volatility is leading to erratic market swings, keeping traders on edge,” he added.

