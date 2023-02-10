HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade

Adani Group’s stocks will be in focus after index provider MSCI Inc reduced the weightage of four firms in its index after a review

February 10, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on February 10, tracking negative cues from Asian and global markets.

The stocks of Adani Group companies will also be in focus as index provider MSCI Inc has reduced the weightage of four firms in its index after a review.

In early deals, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 173.69 points or 0.29% to 60,632.53 points, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 54.15 points or 0.30% to 17,839.30 points.

As many as 18 stocks in the Sensex were in the red while other shares, including HDFC and Maruti, were trading with marginal gains.

In the previous session, the BSE index ended 142.43 points or 0.23% higher at 60,806.22, and broader NSE Nifty advanced 21.75 points or 0.12% to finish at 17,893.45.

Most of the Asian markets, including Hong Kong and China, were in negative territory.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Friday after U.S. equities fell for a second day, and Treasury yields climbed as investors began to adjust for the prospect of higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.

On Thursday, Foreign Portfolio Investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth ₹144.73 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.44% to $84.13 per barrel.

Related Topics

stocks / foreign exchange market / stock exchanges / market and exchange / financial markets

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.