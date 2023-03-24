ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade amid weak trend in Asian equities

March 24, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 123.03 points to 57,802.25. The broader NSE Nifty fell 61.1 points to 17,015.80

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on March 24 amid a weak trend in Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Weak trend in index major Reliance Industries also dragged benchmark indices lower.

From the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Titan, Asian Paints, Nestle, and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers.

Buying in IT counters cushioned the fall to some extent.

In Asia markets, Seoul, Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. The U.S. markets ended higher on March 23.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.20% to $75.76 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 995.01 crore on March 23 after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark fell 289.31 points or 0.50% to settle at 57,925.28 on March 23. The Nifty dipped 75 points or 0.44% to end at 17,076.90.

