Sensex gains on RBI liquidity boost for MFs

Indian equities traded strong on Monday as investor sentiment received a boost with the Reserve Bank of India announcing a ₹50,000 crore special liquidity facility for mutual funds facing liquidity pressures. An overall strong trend in global markets also acted as a catalyst.

The 30-share Sensex gained 415.86 points or 1.33% to close at 31,743.08. Earlier in the day, it gained over 770 points to touch an intraday high of 32,103.70.

Gains in the benchmark were led by financial sector stocks such as Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance. The broader Nifty rose 1.4% to 9,282.30.

Investor sentiment received a shot in the arm during the early morning session as the RBI announced a special liquidity facility for mutual funds that have been facing increased redemption pressures.“Heightened volatility in capital markets in reaction to COVID-19 has imposed liquidity strains on mutual funds (MFs), which have intensified in the wake of redemption pressures related to closure of some debt MFs and potential contagious effects there from. The stress is, however, confined to the high-risk debt MF segment at this stage; the larger industry remains liquid,” stated a release from the central bank while announcing the ₹50,000 crore liquidity facility. Last week, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund decided to wind up six debt schemes amid liquidity issues.

In the markets, more than 1,300 stocks gained while 1,090 declined. Global stocks too surged on Monday after the Bank of Japan announced more stimulus measures to help counter effects of the pandemic. The benchmarks of Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan and China all gained ground on Monday.