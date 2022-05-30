Sensex gains 1.9% aided by buying in auto, IT stocks

Special Correspondent May 30, 2022 21:28 IST

Mumbai: Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. BSE's benchmark index Sensex crashed over 1400 points. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_26_2021_000072B) | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

Key benchmark stock indices on Monday gained 1.9% following a rebound in buying, primarily in auto and IT stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,041 points or 1.9% to 55,925.74. Top Sensex gainers included Titan (4.94%), M&M (4.69%), Infosys (3.77%), Tech Mahindra (3.59%), HCL Tech (3.57%) and TCS (3.47%). The NSE Nifty50 index too gained 309 points or 1.89% to 16,661.40. “Markets ended the 3-week long consolidation phase and gained over 2%, tracking firm global cues,” said Ajit Mishra, vice-president, Research, Religare Broking. “Almost all sectoral indices contributed to the move. The broader markets too witnessed healthy traction wherein midcap and smallcap ended higher by more than 2% each.” "Markets have regained some strength citing the less hawkish tone of the U.S. Fed in the recently released meeting minutes. On the domestic front, the early onset of monsoon has further lifted sentiments. Going forward, with earnings season largely behind us, upcoming macroeconomic data i.e. GDP numbers and PMI data and auto sales will be in focus for cues," he added.



