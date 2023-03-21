Sensex gains 0.77% led by energy, banking stocks

March 21, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Sensex on Tuesday gained 445.73 points, or 0.77%, to 58,074.68 on firm global cues and gains in energy and banking stocks, analysts said.

Top gainers include Reliance (3.11%), Bajaj Finance (2.88%), Titan (2.15%), Axis Bank (2.14%) and IndusInd Bank (1.94%). “Firm global cues led to an upbeat start however mixed trends among the index heavyweights capped the momentum,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president, Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Banking, financials and energy stocks performed well among the sectoral indices, while IT, FMCG and pharma traded subdued. The broader indices too witnessed marginal improvement and gained nearly half a percent each.