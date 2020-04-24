Business

Sensex falls 535 points on weak global cues

Debt schemes closure hits sentiment

Weak global cues pulled down the Indian benchmark indices on Friday, with the abrupt closure of six debt schemes by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund also affecting investor sentiment. The 30-share Sensex lost 535.86 points, or 1.68%, to close at 31,327.22. The broader Nifty ended the day at 9,154.40, down 159.50 points, or 1.71%.

Elsewhere in Asia, the benchmarks of Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, China and Singapore, all ended in the red.

Back in India, the market breadth was extremely weak, as more than 1,600 stocks ended in the red as against less than 750 gainers.

In the Sensex pack, financials lost the maximum ground with stocks like Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and State Bank of India among the top losers.

Investor sentiment took a hit after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund announced late on Thursday that it had decided to wind up six debt schemes that have combined assets worth nearly ₹26,000 crore due to illiquid low-rated securities.

“The decision by Franklin Templeton to voluntarily wind up six of their debt funds has shaken up the debt mutual fund industry,” said Deepak Jasani, Head- Research, HDFC Securities.

“One hopes that this is a one-off case and we will not see more such cases even though the economy is yet to come out of this difficult phase,” Mr. Jasani added.

Meanwhile, institutional investors were net sellers, with both foreign and domestic institutional investors ending Friday as net sellers at ₹207 crore and ₹994 crore, respectively.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2020 11:38:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sensex-falls-535-points-on-weak-global-cues/article31427463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY