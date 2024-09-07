ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex falls 1.2% as FPIs offload stocks fearing SEBI action

Published - September 07, 2024 12:12 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell about 1.2% on Friday led by banking and heavyweight stocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sensex slumped 1,017.23 points to close at 81,183.93. Sensex stocks which lost most value included State Bank of India(4.4%), ICICI Bank (2.22%), NTPC (2.08%), HCL Tech (2.02%), Reliance (1.92%) and Tata Motors (1.87%). The NSE Nifty-50 index too fell 1.17% to 24,852.15.

Ameya Ranadive, Certified Market Technician, StoxBox said: “The massive sell-off can be attributed to the final deadline for FPIs to disclose their beneficial owners to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Failure to meet this requirement would result in FPIs’ disqualification from investing in India, forcing liquidation of their holdings. This regulatory pressure led FPIs to sell their stock, causing a broad market decline,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The market itself were in tandem with the frontline indices, mirroring the effect of the profit booking. In this bloodied market, all the sectors traded in the red, largely due to the profit bookings,” he added.

    

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US