Sensex extends rally on relief over U.S. rate stance

‘Focus turns to macro data, auto sales’

Benchmark stock indices on Monday surged following global cues scaling new highs. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.36% or 765.04 points to 56,889.76 points.

The NSE Nifty 50 index too climbed 1.35% to 225.85 points to 16,931.05.

Pointing out that the indices had maintained the trend throughout the day in line with the strength in global markets, Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said the accommodative stance adopted by the U.S. Federal Reserve had led to the strengthening of the global markets.

“Global markets strengthened as the anxiety over the Jackson Hole symposium subsided following the dovish tone of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who stated [the Fed would] stick with the wait-and-see approach, giving reassurance that the easy money policy will continue this year with a smaller rate of tapering.”

Top Sensex gainers included Bharti Airtel which gained 4.44%, Axis Bank (4.15%), Tata Steel (4%), Titan (3.46%) and Bajaj Finance (2.91%).

“The surge in the index was led by the banking and financials pack,” Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd. said in a note.

“Going ahead, the upcoming macroeconomic data i.e. GDP numbers and auto sales numbers will be in focus for further cues on economic recovery. We expect the prevailing uptrend to continue and suggest keeping the focus on the selection of stocks,” he added.

This means that the flow of ‘easy money’ into the markets will continue for some more time.

Analysts said Monday’s rally was broad-based and the Nifty, which is on a strong bullish trend, may face a psychological resistance at the 17,000 and 17,050 levels.