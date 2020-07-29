Sensex drops 422 points on profit booking

Auto, oil and gas and IT stocks led the benchmark indices’ decline on Wednesday with the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty losing 1.10% and 0.86% respectively.
The Sensex declined 422 points, or 1.10%, to 38,071. Reliance led the losses declining 3.75% while Nestle, HCL Tech declined by 3.02% and 2.66% respectively.
The Nifty 50 index also declined 97,70 points or 0.86% to 11,203. The top losers included Reliance, M&M and HCL Tech. Analysts attributed profit booking amid volatility to the decline in the indices. However, healthcare, telecom and metals ended with healthy gains, they said.
Ajit Mishra, vice-president, research, Religare Broking Ltd., said the markets may witness profit booking on Thursday as well.
“Markets will react to the outcome of Fed meet in early trade on Thursday. The scheduled derivatives expiry combined with earnings would keep the participants on their toes. Indications are in the favour of further profit-taking in the benchmark ahead,” he added.
