Sensex down, Nifty at demonetisation levels

MUMBAI

19 March 2020 22:33 IST

FPIs sell ₹4,623 crore in shares

It was another volatile session on the bourses with the benchmarks shedding more than 7% during the morning session before recouping a bulk of the losses, even as the Nifty touched levels it had witnessed during demonetisation in November 2016.

The 30-share Sensex ended the day at 28,288.23, losing 581.28 points or 2.01%. Earlier in the day, it touched a low of 26,714.46, a fall of over 2,100 points from the previous day’s close.

The broader Nifty closed at 8,263.45, down 205.35 points or 2.42% as 40 of its constituents lost ground. During intraday trades, the benchmark fell below the psychological 8,000-mark to touch a low of 7,832.55, which was also touched on November 9, 2016 — a day after demonetisation was announced.

On the BSE, more than 1,800 stocks lost ground on Thursday as against 549 gainers, as investor concerns over the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep the markets in a bear grip and foreign investors continue their selling activity unabated. As per provisional numbers, foreign investors were net sellers at nearly ₹4,623 crore.