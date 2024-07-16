ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex up 185 points, Nifty hits fresh all-time high in early trade

Updated - July 16, 2024 11:09 am IST

Published - July 16, 2024 10:57 am IST - Mumbai

Markets rally for 3rd day running.

PTI

A sub-broker makes flower offerings before the statue of a bull outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ahead of trading in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Equity benchmark indices maintained their winning momentum for the third day running in early trade on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with the Nifty hitting its new all-time peak, amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 185.55 points to 80,850.41 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 63.35 points to hit a new all-time peak of 24,650.05.

Among the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Titan were the biggest winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹2,684.78 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

ADVERTISEMENT

US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.27 per cent to USD 84.62 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark climbed 145.52 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86 on Monday.

The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US