Equity benchmark indices maintained their winning momentum for the third day running in early trade on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with the Nifty hitting its new all-time peak, amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 185.55 points to 80,850.41 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 63.35 points to hit a new all-time peak of 24,650.05.

Among the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Titan were the biggest winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹2,684.78 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

ADVERTISEMENT

US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.27 per cent to USD 84.62 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark climbed 145.52 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new record high of 80,664.86 on Monday.

The NSE Nifty rallied 84.55 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.