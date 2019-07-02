Seniority mulls partner for pan-India sales

RPG Ventures-backed Seniority Pvt. Ltd., that markets products meant for senior citizens, is looking for strategic partners to grow its business, said a top official.

“We started this venture on a pilot basis some two years back and today, we are present in four cities,” said Tapan Mishra, co-founder, Seniority Pvt. Ltd. “The pilot is still on and soon we will take a call on how to take it forward,” he said.

The company, which had raised $6 million, has more than three lakh customers and offers 8,000 products curated for elder needs through online and offline stores. Seniority had also started producing, packaging and branding products.

Currently, four offline stores are located in the residential areas of Pune, Bhiwadi, Coimbatore and Chennai.

“We operate on an asset- light model. We have tied up with private players to operate these stores. If this model is successful, we will enter commercial areas. There can be more than one store in a city. We will wait for the feedback and then scout for a strategic partner at the national level to open more stores,” he said.

Claiming that the firm had seen five times sales growth in the last two years, he said it aims to touch ₹50 crore during FY20.

Asked about online sale, he said: “We were pleasantly surprised when 95% of sales happened through online than offline. Majority of the products purchased by them were in the categories of lifestyle, leisure, food protein, music and gardening. Top 10 cities accounted for 35% of sales and rest came from Tier-II and III cities.”

Mentioning that Chennai was ranked among top five cities in sales, Mr. Mishra said that’s why it had tied up with Care Finder.

“Apart from offering consultations and assistance, we also sell lifestyle products to make elders to stay fit. We are planning to sell these products as gift items,” said P.S. Srikumar, chief executive offer, Integrated Eldercare Solutions Pvt. Ltd.