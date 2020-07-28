Senco Gold CMD Shaankar Sen no more

Shaankar Sen (63), CMD of Senco Gold Ltd. that runs Senco Gold and Diamonds chain of jewellery stores, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday. A known face in the industry, he was also the vice-chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC). In a statement, N. Anantha Padmanabhan, Chairman, GJC, said, “

Mr. Sen was one of the founding members of GJC and a prominent personality in the gems and jewellery industry. The entire industry, Senco and friends deeply mourn this tragic loss.”

Pramod Dugar, Secretary, Calcutta Gem & Jewellers Welfare Association, in a statement, said,” Our beloved Sri Sankaar Sen has left for his heavenly abode today at around 9.20 am. This is a very shocking news for the entire industry.”

As a mark of honour to the departed soul, jewellery shops in Kolkata closed at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.