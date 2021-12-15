Semiconductor PLI will spur ecosystem: Nasscom

‘Plan is time-bound and incentive-led’

The government’s plan for a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor and display board production is a progressive, welcome step and provides a much-needed impetus to establish a holistic ecosystem in India, said Nasscom.

“We appreciate the government’s effort to... envision a time-bound, incentive-led [path] that will help the industry in every aspect — from design and fabrication to packing and testing,” the apex body said.

K. Krishna Moorthy, CEO and president, India Electronics & Semiconductor Association, said the policy addressed almost all facets — design, wafer manufacturing, assembly or testing. The cascading effect of this policy would be ‘huge’, he said.

“The focus on silicon logic fab, display fab, compound semiconductors fab, packaging... will help create a vibrant and sustainable ecosystem,” Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, founder, HCL, said. It would leverage existing chip design capabilities, he added.