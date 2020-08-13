‘Selling EVs sans battery compromises warranty’

MUMBAI

Mahindra questions Centre’s decision

Mahindra Electric, a market leader in battery powered electric vehicles (EVs), has questioned the Centre’s decision to allow the sale and registration of EVs without batteries and said the move would end up compromising the warranty that EV manufacturers provide.

“No country in the world allows registration of EVs without battery,” said Mahesh Babu, MD and CEO, Mahindra Electric. “We will explain to the government that this notification has caused confusion.”

The Centre’s move is aimed at cutting the cost of electric two- and three-wheelers since batteries account for about 30-40% of the vehicle’s cost.

“Up to sales, the OEM is responsible for the safety of the vehicle. A vehicle is tested, manufactured and sold as an integrated vehicle and the OEM is responsible for the warranty,” he said. .

“This move has not been thought through and the industry has not been consulted,” Mr. Babu added.

‘Adopting flexibility’

However, Jeetender Sharma, founder of electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa, said, “It is motivating to see the government working towards accelerating adoption of electric mobility.

“The policy widens the scope for manufacturers and buyers both. We are swiftly adopting the much-needed flexibility and comfort in the EV ecosystem.”