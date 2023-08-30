‘Self development of urban land emerging as new format in real estate’

August 30, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

With real estate being a complex sector to navigate, especially for landowners or corporate houses with large land parcels in urban areas seeking to develop their land assets, and with profits in joint venture projects almost always skewed towards the developer, Ananta Landwise, a development management consultancy and advisory company, set up by Milind Korde, former MD of Godrej Properties Ltd., said it was making a difference.

The firm said it offers solutions to any landowner by giving them the choice of becoming a developer themselves and develop their raw land into a landmark project. In this case the landowner remains in complete control throughout the ndevelopment of the project.

“Ananta was born out of this idea to guide landowners and corporates to maximise their returns from their land assets and to provide them with single-window, tailor-made solutions for their diverse range of real estate related requirements,” said Milind Korde, Managing Director, Ananta Landwise, in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm said it has been assisting landowners to monetise their land in line with their vision. Its expertise is deployed towards professionally monitoring the entire development process to achieve the highest and best use of the asset for the landowner, he said.

“We also work with investors and Family Offices to help them identify real estate assets that are in tune with their investment requirements and risk profile. We support investors in sourcing and executing lucrative development projects keeping in mind their investment horizons, asset classes and exit strategies,” Mr. Korde added.

The company has already done a residential project in Kharadi, Pune and is currently doing a premium residential and Grade A commercial, LEED Platinum certified project at Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

It is also working on a mixed-use project of around 100 acres in Shirdi, near the Saibaba temple, and has done feasibility reports for several corporates/ landowners in Mumbai and Pune.

The emergence of such newer formats and models the real estate sector is expected to lead to greater value creation, the company added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.