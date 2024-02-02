‘Seek professional advice in retirement planning to avoid scam’

February 02, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

Retirement planning should be backed by adequate advice from experts, said Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Whole Time Member, Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) while sharing insights on retirement planning at the ‘40After40’ Premier Retirement Planning Expo held recently at the Jio World Convention Centre organised by Outlook Money.

He urged people to treat it as financial planning and should not delay till old age and rather do it ‘right now’. He stressed the importance of understanding one’s risk appetite, diversifying investments, and seeking professional advice to avoid scams.

According to Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan Mutual Fund, investing for retirement should be considered more than just chasing returns. “Future expenses, particularly medical costs, are often underestimated. Aligning investments with specific lifestyle goals and anticipating evolving expenses is crucial,” he said.

“Strategic planning ensures that investments not only beat inflation but also sustain the desired standard of living in retirement,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of equity investment in retirement planning, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, said though it is complex and risky, its magic of compounding over the long term should not be underestimated.

Speaking about securing the future, V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank said, “Embracing retirement planning is like stepping onto the cricket pitch. Start early, as delaying your financial innings can lead to unexpected challenges. Secure your future today, ensuring a stress-free retirement down the line.”

