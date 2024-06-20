ADVERTISEMENT

‘Seeing an uptick in tech start-up funding after a 2-year slide’

Published - June 20, 2024 11:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

‘India fourth-highest-funded country in the tech start-up ecosystem for H1 2024’

The Hindu Bureau

Indian tech start-ups raised $4.1 billion in H1 2024 compared with $4.8 billion in H1 2023, a 13% decline, but a 4% increase from H2 2023’s $3.96 billion, noted Tracxn, a market intelligence platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracxn said although the U.S. led in overall funding volumes, followed by the U.K. and China, India remained the fourth-highest funded country in the tech start-up landscape.

“Despite four consecutive half-year periods of declining funding since H1 2022, India is now showing signs of stabilisation,” said Neha Singh, co-founder Tracxn.

Ms. Singh said emerging developments in retail and enterprise applications to pioneering advances in fintech, Indian start-ups were transformingindustries and driving economic growth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tracxn said H1 2024 witnessed seed-stage funding rise to $455 million, a sequential increase of 6.5% from H2 2023, but down 17.3% from H1 2023. Early-stage start-ups maintained a steady funding amount of $1.3 billion, consistent with H2 2023 but 28% lower than H1 2023. Late-stage funding rose to $2.4 billion, marking a 3.8% increase from H2 2023, although it saw a slight 1.3% drop compared with H1 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

startups

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US