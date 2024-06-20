GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Seeing an uptick in tech start-up funding after a 2-year slide’

‘India fourth-highest-funded country in the tech start-up ecosystem for H1 2024’

Published - June 20, 2024 11:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Indian tech start-ups raised $4.1 billion in H1 2024 compared with $4.8 billion in H1 2023, a 13% decline, but a 4% increase from H2 2023’s $3.96 billion, noted Tracxn, a market intelligence platform.

Tracxn said although the U.S. led in overall funding volumes, followed by the U.K. and China, India remained the fourth-highest funded country in the tech start-up landscape.

“Despite four consecutive half-year periods of declining funding since H1 2022, India is now showing signs of stabilisation,” said Neha Singh, co-founder Tracxn.

Ms. Singh said emerging developments in retail and enterprise applications to pioneering advances in fintech, Indian start-ups were transformingindustries and driving economic growth.

Tracxn said H1 2024 witnessed seed-stage funding rise to $455 million, a sequential increase of 6.5% from H2 2023, but down 17.3% from H1 2023. Early-stage start-ups maintained a steady funding amount of $1.3 billion, consistent with H2 2023 but 28% lower than H1 2023. Late-stage funding rose to $2.4 billion, marking a 3.8% increase from H2 2023, although it saw a slight 1.3% drop compared with H1 2023.

Related Topics

startups

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.