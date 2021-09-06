‘Second wave’s easing, vaccinations spell hope’

Impact may be limited to Q1: SFL’s Viji

The tapering of the second wave coupled with an aggressive vaccination drive has brightened the near-term prospects for the economy, Sundaram Finance Ltd. (SFL) chairman S. Viji said on Monday.

Addressing the AGM, Mr. Viji said that the adverse economic impact of the second wave may be limited to the first quarter of FY22.

On the global chip shortage, he said pandemic-driven lockdowns in East Asia compounded the challenge.

“This, coupled with relatively high input prices of fuel and commodities, presents the risk of a dampener to the upcoming festival season,” he cautioned.

MD Rajiv Lochan said infrastructure, rural and farm sectors were witnessing unprecedented investments following the government’s push and SFL expected it to lead to growth opportunities in construction-equipment and tractor segments.