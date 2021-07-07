‘Second wave to retard rural FMCG growth’

New Delhi

07 July 2021 22:53 IST

E-com share rising: Wipro Consumer

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting (WCCL) on Wednesday said the second COVID wave is expected to slow down growth in the rural FMCG market in the current fiscal and that the situation was challenging for the business in the June quarter.

The company expects growth to be almost equal in both rural and urban markets for FMCG products this fiscal unlike last financial year when the rural markets recorded higher growth.

WCCL is not anticipating any further increase in the price of Santoor soaps, as prices of palm oil have cooled down. Palm oil is a key ingredient for making soaps. The company also said about 14% of India sales now come via e-commerce.

“The e-com portion of sales is on the rise. However, this would exclude Santoor, which was mostly a rural-focussed brand,” said CEO Vineet Agrawal.

“In seating and office portfolio, e-com share was zero until April 2020, but this year 20% of our sales from the segment are coming via e-commerce. We also see 8% of sales coming online for lighting in the domestic market,” he added.

