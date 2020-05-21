Second round of airport privatisation awaits nod

The bidding for the second batch of six airports to be privatised will be done ‘quickly’ and the Union Cabinet is expected to take a decision on it soon, Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri said on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved the proposal for privatisation of another six airports, which include Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Tiruchi,” Chairman of the Airports Authority of India Arvind Singh said a press conference.

“A Cabinet note has been prepared and it is under consideration of the government and once there is a decision, we will go ahead and invite bids,” he added. “We intend to do the bidding quickly,” Mr. Puri added.

In another significant move, the Empowered Group of Secretaries has taken a decision on awarding three airports — Jaipur, Thiruvananthpuram and Guwahati. These three airports were part of the first round of privatisation of airports last year when a total of six airports were auctioned out.

While Adani Enterprises emerged as the winning bidder for all of these airports, the government had not taken a decision on awarding these three airports.

But now, the government has decided to go ahead with awarding them too as there is no judicial stay on the bids, the chairman explained. This should next be tabled before the Union Cabinet.