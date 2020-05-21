Business

Second round of airport privatisation awaits nod

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference on issues related to aviation on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference on issues related to aviation on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Three airports from 1st round also cleared for award of bids

The bidding for the second batch of six airports to be privatised will be done ‘quickly’ and the Union Cabinet is expected to take a decision on it soon, Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri said on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved the proposal for privatisation of another six airports, which include Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Tiruchi,” Chairman of the Airports Authority of India Arvind Singh said a press conference.

“A Cabinet note has been prepared and it is under consideration of the government and once there is a decision, we will go ahead and invite bids,” he added. “We intend to do the bidding quickly,” Mr. Puri added.

In another significant move, the Empowered Group of Secretaries has taken a decision on awarding three airports — Jaipur, Thiruvananthpuram and Guwahati. These three airports were part of the first round of privatisation of airports last year when a total of six airports were auctioned out.

While Adani Enterprises emerged as the winning bidder for all of these airports, the government had not taken a decision on awarding these three airports.

But now, the government has decided to go ahead with awarding them too as there is no judicial stay on the bids, the chairman explained. This should next be tabled before the Union Cabinet.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:05:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/second-round-of-airport-privatisation-awaits-nod/article31644342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY