BusinessNew Delhi 06 August 2020 06:10 IST
Comments
SEBI’s Tyagi gets 18-month extension
Updated: 06 August 2020 05:20 IST
Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
This is the second extension given to Mr. Tyagi. It comes at a time when the economy and capital markets are staring at uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved extension of Mr. Tyagi’s term for 18 months, with effect from September 1, 2020, the order said.
More In Business
Read more...