SEBI’s Tyagi gets 18-month extension

Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

This is the second extension given to Mr. Tyagi. It comes at a time when the economy and capital markets are staring at uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved extension of Mr. Tyagi’s term for 18 months, with effect from September 1, 2020, the order said.

