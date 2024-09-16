GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SEBI withdraws press release that alleged external influence of employees

SEBI withdraws press release on employee allegations, reaffirms commitment to internal governance standards in a time-bound framework

Updated - September 16, 2024 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
SEBI stated on September 4 that it would clarify its positions on the employees' demands in increased HRA among a list of 16 demands. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

SEBI stated on September 4 that it would clarify its positions on the employees’ demands in increased HRA among a list of 16 demands. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) withdrew the press release that alleged employees of being influenced by external elements and condemned the unauthorised release of internal communication, according to its statement.

“SEBI and its employees have reaffirmed that such issues are strictly internal and will be managed in accordance with the organisation’s high standards of governance and with a time-bound framework” said the markets watchdog said in its September 16 statement.

SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch invested in Chinese firms, alleges Congress 

SEBI issued a statement on September 4, clarifying its positions on the employees’ demands in the matter of increased HRA among a list of 16 demands. The statement said that the new demands of the SEBI employees would add another ₹6 lakhs to their CTC, which already is about ₹34 lakhs, for grade A officers.

Moreover, the officers’ claimed unprofessional work culture to which SEBI said that that such claims were “misplaced” and that the junior officers had been “been receiving messages from external elements outside their group, effectively instigating them to …go to media, go to the Ministry, go to Board…, perhaps to serve their own purpose” the regulator said in its September 4 press release.

‘All allegations are false, malicious, and motivated’

Following this, employees of SEBI staged a silent protest for about 90 minutes within the office premises on September 5. Details of the demands and the response of the leadership to the protests is not known.

About two weeks after the protest, SEBI chose to withdraw the press release saying that all concerns shall be amicably addressed thorough internal channels.

Published - September 16, 2024 05:08 pm IST

