SEBI tweaks rights issue timelines

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reduced certain reporting timelines for rights issues.
“The period for advance notice to stock exchange(s) under Regulation 42(2) of LODR Regulations has been reduced from at least 7 working days to at least 3 working days [excluding the date of intimation and the record date], for the purpose of rights issue,” SEBI said in a circular on Wednesday. The regulator has also introduced the concept of dematerialised Rights Entitlements (REs) wherein such entitlements would be credited to the demat account of eligible shareholders.
