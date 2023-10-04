HamberMenu
SEBI sets up working groups to simplify regulations

October 04, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

As per an announcement in the previous Union Budget, Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has constituted working groups to recommend simplification of its various regulations.  The working groups will also look into the compliance requirements to enhance ease of compliance and reduction in cost of compliance, SEBI said in a circular. 

At present, 16 working groups, under the aegis of its standing Advisory Committees, are reviewing compliance requirements under various SEBI Regulations applicable for various regulated entities, such as equity and debt listed companies, Mutual Funds, Stock Brokers, Alternative Investment Funds, REITs/InvITs, Portfolio Managers, Custodians, Investment Advisers and Research Analysts.

Members of the public and regulated entities have been urged to come with suggestions towards simplifying, easing and reducing cost of compliance with respect to the various regulations.

