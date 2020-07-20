SEBI plans to verify margin collections

Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a framework to enable verification of upfront collection of margins from clients (stock buyers) in cash and derivatives segments. The move, requiring clients to maintain higher margins for intraday trades, may lead to a substantial drop in such trades, analysts said.
This framework is only for verification of upfront collection of margin and levy of penalty, SEBI said.
The provisions of the circular will come into effect from December 10 and be implemented in three phases till September 2021.
As per this Clearing Corporations will need to send minimum four snapshots of client-wise margin requirement to trading members /clearing members for them to know the intraday margin requirement per client in each segment.
And penalty will be based on higher of peak margin reported during the day based on snapshot files or end of day margin.
“This practically means, no more intraday leverage. Brokers will not be able to offer intraday margins beyond VaR+ELM [Value at Risk + Extreme Loss Margin]. This could result in huge reduction in intraday trade orders which is almost 90% of all turnover,”Jimeet Modi, founder & CEO, Samco Group, said.
“In the period of phased adoption, brokers shall make sure that the funded component is out of their funds and not clients’ funds. This is going to be difficult for most brokers,” he added.
