HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SEBI mandates FPIs to carry 10% of corp bonds trades via RFQ platform

The requirement will come into force from October 1

August 08, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai. File.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In order to boost liquidity, SEBI on Monday mandated foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to place at least 10% of their trades in corporate bonds through the Request For Quote (RFQ) platform of stock exchanges.

The requirement will come into force from October 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular.

The move is aimed at increasing the liquidity on the RFQ platform and enhancing the transparency and disclosures pertaining to investments in corporate bonds, which in turn will encourage investment by FPIs in the corporate bond segment.

RFQ, which was launched on BSE and NSE in February 2020, is an electronic platform that enables multi-lateral negotiations to take place on a centralised online trading platform with straight-through processing of clearing and settlement to complete the trade. A wide variety of debt securities are available for trading on the RFQ platform.

"With a view to increase liquidity on RFQ platform vis-a-vis trading in Corporate Bonds by FPIs, it is decided that FPIs shall undertake at least 10 per cent of their total secondary market trades in corporate bonds by value by placing/seeking quotes on the RFQ platform of stock exchanges, on a quarterly basis," SEBI said.

The regulator said it has been taking steps to increase the liquidity on the RFQ platform of stock exchanges and to enhance the transparency and disclosure pertaining to trading in the secondary market in corporate bonds.

SEBI said that it already provided a similar mandate for other intermediaries such as alternative investment funds (AIFs), portfolio management services (PMS) and stock brokers.

The framework came after the capital markets regulator issued a consultation paper in this regard last month.

While the overall corporate bond investment by FPIs is low, the percentage of such trades carried out on the RFQ platform is even lower, as per the consultation paper.

During FY2022-23, FPIs carried out merely 4.5% of their total trades in corporate bonds through the RFQ platform. Further, during the year, FPIs accounted for only 0.78% of total trades in corporate bonds on the RFQ platform executed by various entities.

Related Topics

financial markets

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.