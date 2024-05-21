GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SEBI issues fresh guidelines on verifying market rumours

Published - May 21, 2024 09:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines to manage the impact on the stock market arising out of rumours.

The regulation will be applicable to the top 100 listed companies from June 1, 2024 and the next 150 companies from December 1, 2024, SEBI said. According to the regulator’s guidelines, such listed entities are required to verify market rumours, upon material price movement.  The stock exchanges had been asked to issue a framework for material price movement on their websites.

According to the regulations, unaffected price shall be considered for transactions on which pricing norms specified by SEBI or the stock exchanges are applicable, provided that the rumour pertaining to such transactions has been confirmed within 24 hours from the trigger of material price movement.

Further, it has been specified that the unaffected price shall be considered by excluding the effect on the price of the equity shares of the listed entity due to the material price movement and confirmation of the rumour.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.