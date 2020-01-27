SEBI invites applications for chief’s post

With the tenure of the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Ajay Tyagi ending next month, the government has invited applications for the appointment of his successor.

According to the government notification, any person, preferably with 25 years of experience and over 50 years of age, can apply for the chairman's post.

The appointment will be made by the government based on the recommendation by the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee, which is also free to recommend a person who has not applied for the post. The chairman is eligible for a consolidated pay package of ₹4.5 lakh per month.

Interestingly, Mr. Tyagi, who took charge on March 1, 2017, is also eligible for reappointment for another two years though the advertisement has put to rest speculation about his automatic reappointment.