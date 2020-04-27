SEBI halves broker turnover fee

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has halved the broker turnover fee and the filing fee for draft documents.
“In its continuing efforts to help market participants to tide over challenges due to COVID-19, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has decided to reduce broker turnover fees and filing fees on offer documents for public issue, rights issue and buyback of shares,” SEBI said in a statement.
“The broker turnover fee will be reduced to 50% of the existing fee structure for the period June 2020 to March 2021... Filing fees on offer documents... will be reduced to 50% of the existing fee structure. This will be effective for documents filed from June 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020,” it added.
Meanwhile, the new margin framework for derivatives segment, that were announced in February and were scheduled to be introduced from May 1, have been postponed until June 1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.