Business

Sebi extends power of attorney norms implementation date to August 1

Logo of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Logo of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The regulator had in February 2020 specified guidelines with regard to margin obligations to be given by way of pledge and re-pledge in the depository system.

Markets regulator Sebi has extended to August 1, 2020 the date for implementing norms pertaining to power of attorney given by clients to trading members or clearing members.

The regulator had in February 2020 specified guidelines with regard to margin obligations to be given by way of pledge and re-pledge in the depository system. The provisions of the circular were to come into effect from June 1, 2020.

In a bid to curb the misuse of power of attorney (POA) given by the clients to the trading member (TM) or clearing member (CM), Sebi had prescribed that margin obligations to be given in the form of securities by client will be by way of pledge or re-pledge in the depository system.

Besides, title transfer of securities to the client collateral demat account of the TM/ CM for margin purposes will not be permitted.

In cases where a client has given a POA in favour of a TM / CM, such holding of POA will not be considered as equivalent to the collection of margin by the TM/ CM in respect of securities held in the demat account of the client with effect from June 1, the regulator had said.

However, amid the situation arising due to COVID-19, the regulator received representations from stock brokers and broker associations regarding difficulty in implementing the provisions due to work in progress by market infrastructure institutions.

”...it has been decided to extend the implementation date of the ... provision to August 01, 2020 and align it with the implementation of mechanism of pledge re-pledge through the Depository system,” Sebi said in a circular on Friday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 11:10:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sebi-extends-power-of-attorney-norms-implementation-date-to-august-1/article31708387.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY