SEBI defreezes Rana Kapoor’s bank accounts

Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday ordered defreezing of bank accounts as well as share and mutual-fund (MF) holdings of Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of Yes Bank.

Mr. Kapoor is currently in judicial custody after being arrested in March 2020 in the alleged Yes Bank fraud case.

The regulator, in March, had attachedbank accounts, share and MF holdings of Mr.Kapoor to recover dues of over ₹1 crore. The decision was taken after Mr. Kapoor failed to pay the fine imposed on him.

SEBI, in September last, had levied a fine of ₹1 crore on him for not making disclosures regarding a transaction of Morgan Credit which was an unlisted promoter entity of the bank.


Aug 26, 2021

