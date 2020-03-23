SEBI defers new norms for brokers, MFs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has eased certain compliance requirements for brokers and mutual funds as the markets are witnessing extreme volatility due to COVID-19.

In a release issued on Monday, the capital markets regulator stated that the penal provision for non-collection or short collection of margins by brokers, which was to be implemented from April 1, will be deferred till April 30.

Further, brokers who are currently working from alternative locations have been exempted from the penal provisions for not maintaining call records of orders till March 31.

Brokers, many of whom are working from home, would be placed in risk-reduction mode only after 90%, instead of the current 85%, of their capital is utilised for margin requirements.

For mutual funds, SEBI has deferred implementation of the new risk management framework for liquid schemes, the revised limits exposure norms for debt funds and the mark-to-market valuation practice for money market and debt schemes till May 1.

The requirement of disclosing commissions paid to distributors has also been extended by one month until May 10.

This is the second set of such relaxations provided by the capital market regulator. In the first set, listed companies were given relaxations in terms of more time for making certain mandatory disclosures.