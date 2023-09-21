SEBI board approves flexibility in framework for large corporates raising funds via issuance of debt securities

September 21, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Board of Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday approved providing flexibility in the framework for Large Corporates (LCs) for meeting their incremental financing needs from the debt market through issuance of debt securities.

A higher monetary threshold has been specified for defining LCs, thereby reducing the number of entities qualifying as LCs. The board has also approved to remove penalty on LCs which are not able to raise a certain percentage of incremental borrowing from the debt market.

With the view to facilitate ease of compliance and ease-of-doing business, the Board also decided to retain the requirement that compliance with the framework will be met over a contiguous block of three years.

Further, it has been decided to dispense with the requirement on LCs for filing a statement identifying itself as an LC and statement regarding compliance with the framework.

The board has also streamlined the framework for credit of unclaimed amounts of investors in listed entities other than companies, REITS and InvITs to the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF) and process of refund from the IPEF.

The proposal for transfer of unclaimed amounts lying in escrow account for more than seven years, to the IPEF for debt listed entities other than companies under LODR Regulations was approved by the SEBI Board in its meeting held on September 30, 2022.

Similarly, the proposal to transfer the unclaimed or unpaid amounts to investors in REITS and InvITs to IPEF was approved by the SEBI Board in its meeting held on December 20, 2022. Accordingly, changes were made in the REITs Regulations and InvIT Regulations.

Consequently, with a view to further streamline the credit of unclaimed amounts and provide for claim of such unclaimed amounts, the Board has approved amendments to the IPEF Regulations, LODR Regulations, REIT Regulations and InvIT Regulations with the objective of prescribing a uniform process of claim for such amounts in a streamlined manner for the ease and convenience of investors.

Investors may approach the debt listed entity/ REIT/ InvIT to claim their unclaimed amounts, thereby ensuring minimal disruptions in the claim process for investors, SEBI said in a press release..

SEBI board has also extended timeline for compliance with enhanced qualification and experience requirements for Investment Advisers till September 30, 2025.