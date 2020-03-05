SEBI app to air investor grievance

MUMBAI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched a mobile application that will allow entities to lodge grievances against listed companies, market intermediaries and all categories of market participants. The app is a mobile version of the SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES), which was launched in June 2011, and has received, on an average, 40,000 complaints every year. Further, a total of 3.57 lakh complaints have been resolved using the SCORES platform

“The app has all the features of SCORES which is presently available electronically where investors have to lodge their complaints by using Internet medium,” stated a release by SEBI.

“After mandatory registration on the app, for each grievance lodged, investors will get an acknowledgement via SMS and e-mail on their registered mobile numbers and e-mail ID respectively. Investors can not only file their grievances, but also track the status of their complaint redressal,” it added.

The mobile app ‘SEBI SCORES’ is available on both iOS and Android platforms.