ADVERTISEMENT

SEBI allows govt. stake in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as public post sale

January 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters

Representational photo | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

India’s market regulator has allowed the government’s shareholding in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as “public” after its stake sale on condition that its voting rights do not exceed 15%, the lender said on Thursday.

The government, with a more than 45% stake in IDBI Bank, is currently classified as a co-promoter of the lender. The government is looking to sell its 30.48% stake in IDBI Bank, while state-backed LIC will offload its 30.24% share in the lender.

The government’s intent to reclassify its shareholding as “public” must be specified in the offer document at the time an open offer is made by the new acquirer of the lender, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government had requested SEBI to treat its residual stake in IDBI Bank as a financial investment since it would not exercise any control over the bank or have any special rights. The government would also not have any representation on the bank’s board.

SEBI also directed the new acquirer to comply with minimum public shareholding norms within one year of the sale, IDBI said in a regulatory filing.

Reclassification of the government’s remaining 15% shareholding in IDBI as “public” will make the task of meeting the mandated 25% minimum public shareholding norm simpler for the new buyer.

The move will take public shareholding in IDBI Bank to 20.29% with a 5.29% stake currently held by retail investors and banks among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US