Searches for ‘remote work’ surges by over 377% in Feb-May

24 May 2020 13:40 IST

The number of available job postings for remote work opportunities has remained relatively unchanged during the same time period, says a report by job site Indeed

Job searches for remote work in India have surged by over 377% during February to May amid the coronavirus crisis, a report said.

Job seekers across the country are showing greater interest in working remotely, with a spurt in search for terms like ‘remote’, ‘work from home’ and related phrases, job site Indeed said in the report.

Searches for remote work have increased by over 377% as a share of all searches on Indeed India during February to May 2020, it added.

Similarly, job postings for remote work and work from home have also seen an increase of 168%.

“COVID-19 has forced many of us to change the way we work, powering a huge shift towards remote working that is expected to continue. It is here that industries need to think collaboratively to develop future proof workforce strategies and support at-risk workers in reskilling and up-skilling.

“COVID-19 might have put ‘in-person’ dreams on the back-burner, but it also gives an opportunity to prepare ourselves to realize them in the meantime,” Indeed India MD Sashi Kumar said.

In some of its previous studies it found that 83% of job seekers consider remote work policy an important factor when searching for a job. Not only that, 53% of employees would consider taking a pay cut in order to have access to remote working options.

About 56% of employees and 83% of employers concur that offering flexibility in working can help boost productivity, it added.

Further, searches for remote work increased by over 261 per cent as a share of all searches on Indeed India since February-March.

However, the number of available job postings for remote work opportunities has remained relatively unchanged during the same time period, it added.