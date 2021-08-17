Scrappage norms will boost new vehicle demand by up to 30%: Gadkari

NEW DELHI

17 August 2021 22:56 IST

The recently unveiled automobile scrappage policy will help boost new vehicle demand in the country by about 25-30%, leading to additional GST revenues of about ₹40,000 crore the Centre and a similar amount for the State governments put together, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Stressing that the policy was a ‘win-win’ for all stakeholders, including customers, industry and the government, the Minister added that the policy would help India become the top-most auto manufacturing hub in the next five years.

“There are about 1 crore end-of-life vehicles in the country… and this data is three years old…People will not buy new vehicle if they don't scrap the older vehicles,” the Minister said.

He also clarified that reduction of road tax by up to 25% by States is not just an advisory. “We are authorised under the concurrent list to decide the principle of taxation...Scrappage policy will lead to an increase in revenue for State governments as there will be a 25-30% increase in auto sales and they will get GST…Centre and State governments will get ₹40,000 crore each... Employment will go up, pollution will decrease,” he explained.

Mr. Gadkari said the department has also requested the auto sector that they should give discounts of 5% on new models as incentive for consumers to scrap vehicles.

Amit Varadan, joint secretary, added that the Ministry had estimated savings of about ₹1.15 lakh in five years on new vehicle purchase following scrapping of the old vehicle. For trucks, this could go up to ₹8.32 lakhs in five years.

Mr. Gadkari pointed out that India imports about ₹3 lakh crore worth of metals, which can be reduced or even eliminated with the scrappage policy.

On scrapping centres, the Minister said the government had envisioned that there should be a scrapping and a fitness centre in every district.