Scotland’s BrewDog to launch 3 bottled beers in India

Scottish craft beer brand, BrewDog has announced its entry into the Indian market with the launch of three bottled beers in retail and on trade.

These include Punk IPA, Lost Lager, a dry hopped pilsner and Wild Card Wheat brewed especially for the Indian market.

Punk IPA and Wild Card wheat will be available in Keg format for the on trade as well.

Further, the company announced the arrival of its brand-new tap room Midtown Mumbai – the first in India and 101st BrewDog bar globally by March 2020. Midtown Mumbai will have 22 beers on tap including an exciting list of guest beers.

The brand aims to set up 35 bars across India by 2024.

Initially, the brand will be available across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi with plans to expand distribution to Chandigarh, Gurugram, Goa and other cities in the next phase.

The company will partner with Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd. to drive distribution across the country.

The company aims to further launch experimental beers which will include gluten-free and sour beers as well.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt said, “India is an incredible beer market and we look forward to bringing to the Indian craft beer fans our reverence for a great pint and redefining the country’s beer-drinking culture.”

Siddharth Rastogi, CEO, BrewDog India said, “We believe that craft beer is a journey and with BrewDog in India, we are offering consumers a front row seat to the craft beer revolution.”

Initially, BrewDog will import beers from its HQ brewery in Ellon, Scotland; with plans to open a world class craft beer brewery in India in late 2020.

BrewDog is also bringing to India, the first-ever fully chilled beer supply chain by investing in refrigerated shipping containers that will be used to import the beers from Scotland and is setting up cold storage warehouses in India, the company said.