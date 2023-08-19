Schwing Stetter urges TN govt. to fast-track land allotment for its ₹400 cr. expansion

August 19, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Schwing Stetter India (SSI) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to fast-track the land allotment process for its ₹400 crore expansion programme at Cheyyar to meet its timeline.

The Indian subsidiary of German concreting machinery manufacturer has pressed the panic button as its request for land allotment has been pending with a State government agency. Besides, the fast approaching Parliamentary elections has also raised concerns about the implementation of big ticket projects.

“We need about 40 acres of land for expansion,” said Schwing Stetter India Pvt. Ltd, CMD V.G. Shaktikumar. “Whatever land was available near our plant has been allotted to other industries and are lying idle,” he added.

“We have given our request and are waiting for the allotment. It would be better, if we can get the land at Cheyyar itself. Otherwise, it does not make sense,” he stressed.

As part of the silver jubilee celebration, the construction equipment manufacturer is planning to invest ₹300 crore on a new plant and ₹100 crore for expansion. The expansion has been planned to cater to the booming demand for its products in the domestic and export markets.

“While the total construction equipment market number has stayed at one lakh units for Indian manufacturers in CY2022 vs CY2018, we have grown twice [over]. Our turnover increased from ₹2,050 crore in 2018, to ₹3,945 crore in 2022. We are expecting 33% growth in 2023,” Mr. Shaktikumar said.

Asserting that post pandemic, India had become an alternative market for construction machinery equipment globally, he said it had also helped the company to grow export volumes. Currently, SSI was exporting its machinery to more than 50 countries valued at ₹120 crore and is eyeing ₹250 crore revenue for 2023.

“We are seeing a big opportunity for India. It is likely to become no. 2 after China in terms of machinery outside of India in traditional markets too,” he said.

SSI is in a hurry to commence the expansion work at the earliest, as it feels that there would be a slowdown in the announcement of big-ticket projects soon after the announcement of Parliament election dates for 2024 and pick up after the formation of a new government.

“We would like to make good use of this period to construct buildings to increase capacity,” he said.

Currently SSI has four units at Irungattukottai spread over 35 acres and a unit in Cheyyar on 52 acres.

Expressing optimism, he said: “We understand that SIPCOT has decided to take back the land from the allottees and hand it to genuine investors, if there is no development. This gives us some hope of getting the approval/land from Guidance Tamil Nadu as Global Investors Meet is scheduled to take place during January,” he said.

Asked about Plan B, he said: “We can’t wait indefinitely for the approval. We have to scout for land in other States, We are also getting invites from them,” he said.