Schneider prepares data centres for net zero operations

Data centre service provider Schneider Electric has come out with solutions to equip the IT infrastructure and data centre industry for net-zero operations and sustainability.

“There is an insatiable demand for data centres,” said Pankaj Sharma, executive vice-president, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric at a media conference in Paris recently. Though decarbonisation at data centres had accelerated in the recent past, data centres of the future need to be more sustainable, efficient, adaptive, and resilient, he said.

Based on an internal Schneider Electric projection, total energy consumption by the sector would be 2,700 terrawatt-hour (TWh) by 2040, with 60% coming from distributed sites and 40% from data centres.

In the backdrop of the International Energy Agency’s ‘net zero emissions” roadmap (Net Zero 2050), Schneider has unveiled its plans to prepare the information technology and data centre industry for sustainability and ‘net zero’ operations.

The company has introduced a modular, compact UPS (three KW and five KW), which will hit the U.S. market initially and is expected in the Indian market next year. With lithium-ion technology, the single phase UPS is scalable, occupies very little space, and will be Green Premium certified. Alexandra Thin, vice president of Transactional and Edge Line of Business, said data centres were not located only in remote places but are becoming more distributed, located close to consumer points. So there was a need for compact technology, she pointed out.

According to Kevin Brown, senior vice-president of EcoStruxure Solutions, Secure Power, Schneider, as IT infrastructure spreads, continuity of business depends on factors starting from the smallest end-point to the large data centre. Software tools with enhanced capabilities were required to maintain the resilience and security of this infrastructure, he said. The energy consumption and carbon footprint of a company’s data centres would need to be measured and managed.

Mr. Brown added that the vendor-neutral capabilities enabled by Schneider’s updated EcoStruxure IT, helps data centre infrastructure management software evolve from individual data centres to cover the complete, hybrid IT environment.

Apart from the introductions of these two products, Schneider has also forged a partnership with IT service provider Kyndryl to take its solutions to more customers. Paul Tyrer, who is the vice-president of Global IT Channels, and Paul Savill, global practice leader, Network and Edge, Kyndryl, said the information technology infrastructure was getting more complex and hybrid, and new partnerships were helping take Schneider’s solutions to more customers. Schneider has also updated its global IT partner programme. Partners working in specialised sectors, including data centres, IT solutions, software and services, would get more visibility among customers with the roll-out of this programme.

