Schneider India to make 1 lakh homes smart in 2 years

Schneider Electric says it has a mandate to make 100,000 Indian homes smart, safe, convenient and comfortable in the next couple of years with its newly-launched IoT-driven Easy Homes solutions.

Even after being present for more than a couple of decades, smart home market in the country has not yet disrupted, observed Srinivas Shanbhogue, vice-president, retail business, Schneider Electric India.

Schneider Electric has carried out an extensive study of the Indian smart home market and found that there were several key stoppers of growth. Some of these bottlenecks included: almost all smart home solutions in the market were meant for brand new homes; preferences of diverse homes, where kids, adults and old people live together, were ignored; non-availability of qualified system integrators was a scare-factor among customers and high cost of systems and maintenance kept homes away from going smart, as per its study.

“Through innovation, we are able to solve all these puzzles today. Suddenly, for the first time, we have a whole new market opening up in India. Till yesterday, we were only looking at new, greenfield homes, but today, we are targeting around 30 million new, old and heritage homes,” he said.

As per Schneider, it’s user-agnostic Easy Homes solution comes with four interfaces and can be operated by everyone at home either through Alexa or Google Home, smartphone, remote controls or through traditional switches.

Schneider Electric is currently in the process of training a large number of electricians to ensure quick customer support. It will have over 10,000 Easy Homes Smart electricians available on call on its app in six months.

“With the Internet of things taking over the lives, automation has made lives simpler and homes smarter. Smart homes are the base of smart cities. Connected home technology is designed to automate functions and bring to individuals, control over their property. Our solution will automate every device, including a vintage TV set or an antique baking machine, that has a switch and works on electricity,’’ Mr. Shanbhogue added.

On the cost front, he said, unlike in the past, customers need not make huge upfront investments to deploy these solutions. For instance, a single-bed home can deploy it for less than ₹30,000 against ₹6 lakh and upwards in the past.