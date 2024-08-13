Schneider Electric unveils eight ‘innovative’ products

Schneider Electric, which is into digital transformation of energy management and next generation automation, has announced the introduction of eight new innovative products and solutions which are designed to be more efficient, reliable, sustainable, and safe.

The offerings were unveiled on the occasion of the company’s multi location ‘Innovation Days 2024’ which kickstarted in Mumbai.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India said, “Schneider Electric is deeply committed to advancing the innovation and sustainability roadmap of India through our extensive range of products, systems, software, and services-driven portfolio.”

“The eight new products and solutions that we have launched are for a diverse set of customers. Our goal is to equip our customers and partners with state-of-the-art solutions and technologies covering energy management and NextGen automation, thereby helping in creating a brighter, more sustainable future for India and for the world.

With continuous focus on innovation, we are committed to playing a pivotal role in driving India’s journey toward energy efficiency, bolstering decarbonisation efforts, and accelerating the nation’s growth and development on its path to becoming net-zero.”

The new products and solutions include MasterPacT MTZ Active, a new circuit breaker designed to set new benchmarks for safety, efficiency, and sustainability while ensuring business continuity; BlokSeT Lean LV Switchboard, a next generation BlokSeT Lean LV switchboard that comes with a compact design with 30% less copper and reduced carbon footprint of up to 30%.

Wiser 2.0 Smart Home Energy Management Solution, which comes with best-in-class technology and safety features. This solution helps customers save 20% energy and an EcoCare Services Membership Plan that will help customers reduce up to 75% electrical failure risk and unplanned downtime.

Rajat Abbi, Vice President, Global Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric India said, “Schneider Electric has kick-off the Innovation Days from Mumbai. Spanning across five cities, the Innovation Days go beyond showcase of our products and solutions; they are a strategic platform to deepen our engagement with customers and partners.”