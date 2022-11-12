Schneider Electric to increase green content to 50% in 3 years

Representational photo | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

French multinational company Schneider Electric SE will increase green material content in its products to 50% by 2025, said Rohan Kelkar, executive vice-president, Power Products.

The move is part of the company’s ongoing five-year sustainability strategy and transformation programme ‘Schneider Sustainability Impact and Schneider Sustainability Essentials’, the official said.

The objective is to reduce materials and resources consumed, and sustainably sourcing those that are consumed, Mr. Kelkar said.

“By 2025 we are also committed to have 100% of our primary and secondary packaging free from single-use plastic and use recycled cardboard,” he added.

He said the company was bringing in improved freight tracking and management to deliver CO2 efficiency in transportation, and all its products were being designed in the ‘EcoDesign’ way, which reduced the lifecycle CO2 emissions and enhanced circular performance of its products.

Schneider Electric is also planning to have 100% SF6-free alternatives for medium voltage technologies by 2025.

It will be implementing zero-waste policies and practices as well as favour more sustainable suppliers to reduce carbon footprint.

Under its ‘Innovation at the Edge’ programme, the company invests through SE Ventures in new ideas, emerging technologies, and business models that both challenge and complement the company.

“From partnerships, seeding and accelerating start-ups, incubations, and joint ventures with established firms, we are covering the globe and working with entrepreneurs to turn bold ideas into reality,” Mr. Kelkar said.

He said in India, the company is working to identify start-ups that can fill its offers gaps and accelerate innovation so that it can leverage their agility.

“Currently, we are working with several start-ups in India in the areas of Smart Buildings, Industrial IoT, Decarbonisation, and Industrial Cyber Security,” Mr. Kelkar said.