Schindler offers elevators on EMIs

MUMBAI

27 August 2021 21:20 IST

Schindler India will offer elevators on equated monthly instalments to housing societies and apartment owners’ associations who are finding it difficult to raise money to upgrade their elevators during the current times.

The company said it was the first elevator firm in India to offer an EMI scheme.

“In today’s age, where consumers are perturbed about the associated hassles and mounting cost of ownership, our EMI module comes as a solution that cuts the chaos,” said Ashok Ramachandran, CEO, Schindler India.

“Under the programme, customers can initially pay a small fraction as advance and the balance split into equal EMIs. The customer gets the option to go in with auto-debit facility from banks or provide post dated cheques for all EMIs,” said Rohit Parulekar, senior VP, modernisation, Schindler India.

The company said the scheme offers standardised cash flows that will cut the burden on customers to arrange cash for full payment.