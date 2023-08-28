ADVERTISEMENT

Schaeffler India acquires B2B platform Koovers for ₹142 crore

August 28, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Schaeffler India Ltd. has announced that its board had approved the acquisition of 100% of shares of KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions Private Ltd. (Koovers), a Bengaluru-based private limited company offering spare parts solutions to Indian aftermarket workshops via a B-to-B e-commerce platform for ₹142.4 crore.

“This acquisition presents an ideal synergy for Schaeffler’s future aftersales activities in India. It will be a key enabler for the aftermarket ecosystem, including distribution partners and help to play an important role in the fast growing and evolving aftermarket digital landscape,” the company said in a statement.

“This [acquisition] will be a strategic step to maximise value creation through our repair solutions for all customers,” said. Harsha Kadam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Schaeffler India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The transaction is expected to be completed in third quarter of CY 2023. “This acquisition will be fully funded by own cash generation,” Schaeffler India said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US