Schaeffler India acquires B2B platform Koovers for ₹142 crore

August 28, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

Schaeffler India Ltd. has announced that its board had approved the acquisition of 100% of shares of KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions Private Ltd. (Koovers), a Bengaluru-based private limited company offering spare parts solutions to Indian aftermarket workshops via a B-to-B e-commerce platform for ₹142.4 crore.

“This acquisition presents an ideal synergy for Schaeffler’s future aftersales activities in India. It will be a key enabler for the aftermarket ecosystem, including distribution partners and help to play an important role in the fast growing and evolving aftermarket digital landscape,” the company said in a statement.

“This [acquisition] will be a strategic step to maximise value creation through our repair solutions for all customers,” said. Harsha Kadam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Schaeffler India.

The transaction is expected to be completed in third quarter of CY 2023. “This acquisition will be fully funded by own cash generation,” Schaeffler India said.