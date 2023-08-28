HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schaeffler India acquires B2B platform Koovers for ₹142 crore

August 28, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Schaeffler India Ltd. has announced that its board had approved the acquisition of 100% of shares of KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions Private Ltd. (Koovers), a Bengaluru-based private limited company offering spare parts solutions to Indian aftermarket workshops via a B-to-B e-commerce platform for ₹142.4 crore.

“This acquisition presents an ideal synergy for Schaeffler’s future aftersales activities in India. It will be a key enabler for the aftermarket ecosystem, including distribution partners and help to play an important role in the fast growing and evolving aftermarket digital landscape,” the company said in a statement.

“This [acquisition] will be a strategic step to maximise value creation through our repair solutions for all customers,” said. Harsha Kadam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Schaeffler India.

The transaction is expected to be completed in third quarter of CY 2023. “This acquisition will be fully funded by own cash generation,” Schaeffler India said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.